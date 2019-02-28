Wayde van Niekerk regrets celebrity touch rugby match
Olympic champion and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has admitted that he regrets playing in the celebrity touch rugby match that left him with a series knee injury in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - Olympic champion and 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has admitted that he regrets playing in the celebrity touch rugby match that left him with a series knee injury in 2017.
Van Niekerk is on the road to recovery from knee surgery and did not compete for the entire 2018 season, missing South Africa’s successful Commonwealth Games in Australia’s Gold Coast last year.
The track star was speaking at his renewed sponsorship with telecommunications company T-Systems in Midrand on Thursday. Van Niekerk made what he thought was a low-key return to action in an athletics meeting in Bloemfontein over the weekend where he won his 400m race.
The 26-year-old van Niekerk says he regrets playing in the touch rugby match that saw him tear both his meniscus and anterior cruciate ligaments.
WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk talks Caster Semenya v IAAF
“Every athlete regrets any injury that comes their way. It is definitely something that dwelled with me for months and it was something that I personally had to overcome. My reality (with the injury) is what it is, and I need to come back stronger and I can’t be carrying extra baggage when I want to come back stronger.”
Though van Niekerk is kicking himself for the injury that has slowed his career down a touch, he is equally optimistic about returning to his best form that saw him obliterate Michael Johnson’s 400m record in the Olympic Games in Rio 2016, running a time of 40.03 seconds.
“I feel like I can still get back to my best form, mentally I feel strong, but it is about patience with the body now that isn’t quite 100% yet. I am realistic about what I want to achieve but it is going to take time and I need to remain patient throughout that process.”
Van Niekerk was also coy about his participation in the Athletics World Championships in Doha in October, saying he would judge it based on his progress throughout the year but his main target is the Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan in 2020.
“It would be nice to be in Doha later in the year but I can't tell just yet if I will be there for sure but my main target is the Olympic Games in Japan next year and I will be working as hard as I can to make sure I’m in good shape for that.”
Popular in Sport
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Liverpool run riot as Man City stay in touch with narrow win
-
Safa wants betting companies to start paying for their products
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!
-
Prince William slams football clubs over mental health care
-
Wasteful Sundowns make hard work of topping table
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.