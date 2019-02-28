WATCH LIVE: Trevor Manuel testifies at Zondo inquiry

State wraps up case against murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo
PARKTOWN - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel is on the stand at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture today.
Manuel wrote a column published by the Daily Maverick in 2017 and described how ANC NEC leader Fikile Mbalula made a tearful confession to the party’s national executive committee, saying that Atul Gupta informed him that he would be appointed Sports Minister in 2010.
Manuel is expected to explain in detail to the commission what happened during that NEC meeting.
