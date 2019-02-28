Trevor Manuel expected to give evidence at Zondo Commission
Manuel wrote a column describing how ANC NEC leader Fikile Mbalula made a tearful confession to the party’s national executive committee, saying that Atul Gupta informed him that he would be appointed Sports Minister in 2010.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel will testify at the state capture commission on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the inquiry heard evidence from former Glencore CEO Clinton Ephron, who claimed that former Eskom boss Brian Molefe went to great lengths to force a coal mine out of business to benefit the Gupta family.
Manuel is expected to explain in detail to the commission what happened during that NEC meeting.
Mbalula has already publicly confirmed that one of the Gupta brothers informed him about his imminent appointment, saying he raised this in the ANC meeting because he was concerned about the family’s political influence.
The ANC leader has already met with the commission’s investigators and is expected to also appear before the inquiry and give his side of the story soon.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
