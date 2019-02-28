-
Thoriso Themane's father hopes for justice in murder matter
Thoriso Themane, 28, was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - The father of a Limpopo man who was killed allegedly by a mob of teenagers says he hopes that justice will prevail now that arrests have been made in connection with his son's murder.
Thoriso Themane, 28, was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.
The crime was captured on camera, prompting calls for justice after the footage went viral.
Five teenagers - aged between 15 and 16 - are expected to appear in court on Thursday in connection with Themane's murder.
Mahlapahlapana Themane says he hopes that more details surrounding his son's murder will emerge now that the five pupils implicated in his murder have been arrested.
"I don't know what could have spurred this vicious attack on my son. I'm still asking myself that question."
The father of three says that he's been left puzzled, describing the 28-year-old as a peaceful man.
"He didn't want to see anyone hurt, he was soft-hearted."
A march under the banner "Justice for Thoriso" is expected to be held in Polokwane on Friday.
Comments
