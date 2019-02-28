Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clash

DHL Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits them in Durban.

CAPE TOWN - There are three changes to the DHL Stormers starting line-up to face the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and centre Daniël du Plessis will all make their first start of the season in the coastal derby on Saturday in Durban.

Springbok Etzebeth’s inclusion in the second row is the only change to the forward pack, with fit-again prop Wilco Louw among the replacements.

Jantjies replaces the injured Jano Vermaak and as a result, Justin Phillips will provide scrum-half cover, with Ruhan Nel and Dillyn Leyds alongside him on the replacements bench.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits them in Durban.

“We know that we will have to be sharp in every area if we are to get the result we want in Durban. Our focus is on being as accurate as possible so that we are able to impose ourselves and our plans on the opposition.”

Stormers:

15 Damian Willemse,

14 Sergeal Petersen,

13 Dan du Plessis,

12 Damian de Allende,

11 SP Marais,

10 Jean-Luc du Plessis,

9 Herschel Jantjies,

8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe,

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,

6 Siya Kolisi (captain),

5 JD Schickerling,

4 Eben Etzebeth,

3 Frans Malherbe,

2 Bongi Mbonambi,

1 Ali Vermaak.

Replacements:

16 Scarra Ntubeni,

17 Corne Fourie,

18 Wilco Louw,

19 Chris van Zyl,

20 Jaco Coetzee,

21 Justin Phillips,

22 Ruhan Nel,

23 Dillyn Leyds.