Stellenbosch detectives lauded for work on high-profile murder cases

Western Cape police management has lauded the work of detectives, whose investigation helped secure the prosecution and sentencing of Rohde.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch detectives have been praised after convictions in three high-profile murder cases.

The latest success concluded with the sentencing of wife killer Jason Rohde on Wednesday. The property mogul will serve up to 20 years in prison for killing Susan Rohde and trying to stage her suicide at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

The same team of detectives worked on the Hannah Cornelius murder trial. In November, the three men who kidnapped, raped and killed the Maties student and attempted to murder her friend, Cheslin Marsh, were sentenced to life imprisonment.

A fourth man was convicted of robbery and kidnapping.

Those same detectives investigated the Van Breda family axe murders at the De Zalze Estate in 2015. Henri Van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother and an additional 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister.

