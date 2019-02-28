Stellenbosch detectives lauded for work on high-profile murder cases
Western Cape police management has lauded the work of detectives, whose investigation helped secure the prosecution and sentencing of Rohde.
CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch detectives have been praised after convictions in three high-profile murder cases.
The latest success concluded with the sentencing of wife killer Jason Rohde on Wednesday. The property mogul will serve up to 20 years in prison for killing Susan Rohde and trying to stage her suicide at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch in July 2016.
Western Cape police management has lauded the work of detectives, whose investigation helped secure the prosecution and sentencing of Rohde.
The same team of detectives worked on the Hannah Cornelius murder trial. In November, the three men who kidnapped, raped and killed the Maties student and attempted to murder her friend, Cheslin Marsh, were sentenced to life imprisonment.
A fourth man was convicted of robbery and kidnapping.
Those same detectives investigated the Van Breda family axe murders at the De Zalze Estate in 2015. Henri Van Breda was handed three life sentences for killing his parents and older brother and an additional 15 years for the attempted murder of his younger sister.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Holy show: Mboro, Lukau to meet over 'resurrection' controversy
-
Ramaphosa: Resurrection controversy brings name of God, churches into disrepute
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
[CARTOON] Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.