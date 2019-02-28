Steinhoff’s quarterly sales rise 3%
Steinhoff was thrown a lifeline last July when its creditors agreed to delay debt claims for three years.
JOHANNESBURG - South African retailer Steinhoff reported a slight rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and said its business was still suffering from the effects of accounting fraud.
Steinhoff was thrown a lifeline last July when its creditors agreed to delay debt claims for three years after the multinational retailer revealed a more than $12 billion (£9 billion) hole in its accounts.
The owner of the Mattress Firm chain in the US and Conforama outlets in France said sales rose 3% to €4.7 billion (£4.0 billion) in the three months to December, with a strong performance at separately listed Africa unit Pepkor compensating for weak results in France, the United States and Asia Pacific.
“The liquidity constraints and loss of confidence resulting from the discovery of the alleged accounting irregularities continued to have an impact on operations,” chief executive Louis du Preez said.
Steinhoff has already written down the value of its assets by more than $12 billion following the initial findings of an independent investigation into the company’s past bookkeeping practices.
The full findings of the forensic investigation, being carried out by accounting firm PwC, would be delivered to the board in mid-March before being made public in the middle of the following month.
Shares in Steinhoff fell 3.7% to R2.08 as of 09:47 GMT, valuing the company at around R9 billion (£484 million), down from more than R200 billion 15 months ago.
More in Business
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profit
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on subdued risk appetite
-
US economy grew 2.9% in 2018, highest in 13 years
-
Shortlisted SABC board candidates to be interviewed next week
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on Thursday
-
Dennis George says Fedusa suspension to tarnish his reputation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.