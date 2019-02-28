State wraps up case against murder accused Enzo Pietropaolo

Pietropaolo is accused of shooting dead his estranged wife Manuela at her house in Brackenhurst.

JOHANNESBURG - The State has wrapped up its case in the Enzo Pietropaolo murder trial in the High Court in Johannesburg.

The last witness to be called to the stand was the police officer who arrested the former Bank of Athens executive.

Pietropaolo is accused of shooting dead his estranged wife Manuela at her house in Brackenhurst.

The officer told the court that Pietropaolo was on his cell phone when he was arrested in November 2017, sending a text to his girlfriend.

At the time, Pietropaolo told the police he wasn't aware of a shooting in Brackenhurst on the evening that Manuela died.

However, evidence from a car tracking company places him at the scene.

The trial resumes on Monday when the defense will begin with its case.