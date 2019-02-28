Snyman, Sage earn first Bulls starts
Eli Snyman replaces the injured Captain Lood de Jager while Dylan Sage will form a new centre pairing with Jesse Kriel as he replaces Burger Odendaal.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Baby Boks and Blitzboks players Eli Snyman and Dylan Sage will make their first starts for the Bulls when they travel to Johannesburg to face the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Snyman replaces the injured Captain Lood de Jager while Sage will form a new centre pairing with Jesse Kriel as he replaces Burger Odendaal.
Jannes Kirsten slots into the lock berth vacated by Snyman on the bench, while Tim Agaba also gets a run from the bench in place of Thembelani Bholi. Divan Rossouw takes the backline spot vacated by Sage.
Duane Vermeulen will take over the leadership role in the forwards in place of De Jager, who will be out of action for two weeks.
Bulls:
15 Warrick Gelant,
14 Cornal Hendricks,
13 Jesse Kriel,
12 Dylan Sage,
11 Rosko Specman,
10 Handré Pollard,
9 Embrose Papier,
8 Duane Vermeulen (c),
7 Hanro Liebenburg,
6 Ruan Steenkamp,
5 Eli Snyman,
4 Jason Jenkins,
3 Trevor Nyakane,
2 Schalk Brits,
1 Lizo Gqoboka.
Subs:
16 Corniel Els,
17 Simphiwe Matanzima,
18 Dayan van der Westhuizen,
19 Jannes Kirsten,
20 Tim Agaba,
21 Ivan van Zyl,
22 Manie Libbok,
23 Divan Rossouw.
