Sixth suspect arrested for Thoriso Themane's murder

The suspect joins five other teenagers who are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that a sixth high school pupil has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thoriso Themane.

The suspect joins five other teenagers who are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Themane (28) was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school learners.



The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely and with many calling for justice for the victim.

The grade nine and 10 suspects are each facing a murder charge.