Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axing
Former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda says the Guptas made repeated requests through emissaries to meet with him outside his office.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Communications Minister Siphiwe Nyanda has told the state capture commission about his encounters with the Gupta family, saying after he repeatedly refused to meet them outside his office he was fired from Cabinet.
Nyanda appeared before the inquiry on Thursday after former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel concluded his testimony.
He confirmed Manuel’s testimony, saying he was also present at the African national congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) meeting in 2011 when Fikile Mbalula complained that a Gupta brother knew about his imminent ministerial appointment, even before the ANC head of elections found out.
WATCH: Manuel details Mbalula's links with the Guptas
Manuel told the commission that Mbalula was tearful and emotional when he made the confession and appeared concerned about the Guptas influence on government.
Nyanda says, when he was communications minister, a Gupta brother and Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane came to his office.
“They introduced their company, Sahara Computers, and after that introduction, they left.”
He says after that, the Guptas made repeated requests through emissaries to meet with him outside his office.
“They sent people they knew had contact with me... they would tell me ‘these guys want to see you’ and I would say no.”
Nyanda says what followed after that was his removal as a minister.
He says that’s why Mbalula‘s revelation that the Guptas knew about his ministerial appointment confirmed to him that the Guptas may have had a hand in his axing.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Politics
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under Law
-
CARTOON: Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiry
-
MPs unite behind Caster Semenya
-
David Mabuza: 'The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth'
-
ANC to finalise national list of representatives
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.