Shortlisted SABC board candidates to be interviewed next week
The eight candidates to be chosen from the shortlist must be approved by the National Assembly before it rises on 20 March.
CAPE TOWN - Candidates for the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board will be interviewed in Parliament next week.
Parliament’s communications committee reversed a decision to first hold exit interviews with the eight board members who have resigned and went ahead with shortlisting 24 names on Thursday.
They include Lulama Mokhobo, who was CEO at the public broadcaster for two years but quit after repeated run-ins with its disgraced former chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
Others on the list are psychologist and anti-apartheid activist Professor Saths Cooper and former journalist and Press Council member Mary Papayya.
The committee came under pressure to abandon its plans for exit interviews and instead move on shortlisting candidates.
The eight candidates to be chosen from the shortlist must be approved by the National Assembly before it rises on 20 March to allow MPs to go and campaign for the May elections.
Democratic Alliance MP Phumzile van Damme said she’s glad that “sanity has prevailed”.
“I hope there won’t be any more delays – I am on my toes to make sure that before this Parliament rises, the SABC has a full and permanent board.”
The 24 shortlisted candidates – whittled down from more than 300 nominations – will be interviewed at Parliament on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
