Senegalese President Sall wins second term in office

President Macky Sall has been given a second mandate to lead one of the fastest growing economies on the African continent.

ABIDJAN - Senegalese President Macky Sall has won a second term in office with 58% of the vote.

The announcement was made by the West African nation's National Vote Counting Commission earlier on Thursday.

Sall has been given a second mandate to lead one of the fastest growing economies on the African continent.

His two main opponents, former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko, earlier this week rejected claims by his supporters that he’d won a first-round victory and trailed behind him with 20% and 16% of the vote respectively.

They now have 72 hours within which to challenge the National Vote Counting Commission’s results.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)