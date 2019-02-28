Senegalese President Sall wins second term in office

-
CT taxi drivers express mixed feelings over newly refurbished rankLocal
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profitBusiness
-
George dentist handed 3 years in jail for sexually molesting boy (13)Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
'Canada is going to the Moon': TrudeauWorld
-
NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murderLocal
Popular Topics
-
CT taxi drivers express mixed feelings over newly refurbished rankLocal
-
MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profitBusiness
-
George dentist handed 3 years in jail for sexually molesting boy (13)Local
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athleteSport
-
NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murderLocal
-
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axingPolitics
Popular Topics
-
Siphiwe Nyanda says refusal to meet the Guptas led to his axingPolitics
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under LawLocal
-
ANC to finalise national list of representativesPolitics
-
Mbalula was emotional over encounter with Gupta brother, Manuel tells inquiryPolitics
-
OPINION: SA has officially entered election modeOpinion
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got rightOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
Popular Topics
-
#RandReport: Rand falls on subdued risk appetiteBusiness
-
US economy grew 2.9% in 2018, highest in 13 yearsWorld
-
Shortlisted SABC board candidates to be interviewed next weekBusiness
-
Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on ThursdayBusiness
-
Dennis George says Fedusa suspension to tarnish his reputationBusiness
-
24 names on SABC board shortlistLocal
Popular Topics
-
Ariana Grande defends herself over Manchester Pride criticismLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga: 'Social media is the toilet of the internet'Lifestyle
-
The Jacksons hit out at ‘Finding Neverland’ documentaryLifestyle
-
Bruno Mars pokes fun at Indonesia song restrictions in cheeky tweetLifestyle
-
Prince William slams football clubs over mental health careLifestyle
-
Doctors confirm new type of twin born from one egg and two spermLifestyle
-
Perfect! Ed Sheeran marries girlfriend in 'tiny wedding'Lifestyle
-
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claimsLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 27 February 2019Lifestyle
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-upSport
-
MPs unite behind Caster SemenyaPolitics
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeatSport
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clashSport
-
WATCH LIVE: MPs discuss IAAF, Semenya caseSport
-
Snyman, Sage earn first Bulls startsSport
Popular Topics
-
Road rage: Motorists set to pay more for toll fees & fuelLocal
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disreputeLocal
-
Manuel details Mbalula's links with the GuptasLocal
-
Wayde van Niekerk on track to recoverySport
-
Wayde van Niekerk talks Caster Semenya vs IAAFSport
-
Cyril Ramaphosa: No place for bogus clerics in SALocal
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churchesLocal
-
Data and you: 5 ways Icasa’s new rules will change thingsLocal
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
- Thu
- 31°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 32°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 30°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 35°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 33°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 31°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 20°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 22°C
- Sat
- 29°C
- 22°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 21°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 21°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 30°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 29°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 36°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 36°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 37°C
- 19°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 19°C
- Tue
- 33°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 32°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 33°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 35°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 30°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Mon
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
Senegalese President Sall wins second term in office
President Macky Sall has been given a second mandate to lead one of the fastest growing economies on the African continent.
ABIDJAN - Senegalese President Macky Sall has won a second term in office with 58% of the vote.
The announcement was made by the West African nation's National Vote Counting Commission earlier on Thursday.
Sall has been given a second mandate to lead one of the fastest growing economies on the African continent.
His two main opponents, former Prime Minister Idrissa Seck and Ousmane Sonko, earlier this week rejected claims by his supporters that he’d won a first-round victory and trailed behind him with 20% and 16% of the vote respectively.
They now have 72 hours within which to challenge the National Vote Counting Commission’s results.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Africa
-
Zim comedians fined for wearing police uniform in skitone hour ago
-
OPINION: 5 things Mugabe may have got right2 days ago
-
Sudan protesters rally despite Bashir ban28 minutes ago
-
Libya rivals agree to hold polls - UN4 hours ago
-
Nigeria's Buhari faces long to-do list in second term4 hours ago
-
Mugabe supports MDC, will hand over power to me, says Chamisa215 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.