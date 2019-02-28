Delft CPF not giving up on search for missing Linathi Titshala

Linathi Titshala, aged 9, disappeared in mid-December, while a 12-year-old girl from Lentegeur has been missing since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum and other authorities are to further intensify the search for a missing girl.

The CPF’s Charles George says despite no leads and numerous dead ends, they’re not giving up.

“We’re about to embark on a week-long search. We have a lot of support from the mayor’s office. We don’t want to give away too much information, but the search will take place shortly.”

WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl from Lentegeur has been missing since Friday.

Dessie Rechner of missing person's group the Pink Ladies says there's a strong possibility she could be in Bonteheuwel.

“We have a 12-year-old, Sandre Schoeman, who has gone missing from the Lentegeur area. She was last seen on 22 February at around 2pm. She said she was going to he grandmother, but she never came back.”

#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Missing: Lentegeur WC Mitchells Plain Fcs Sandre Schoeman 12 yrs 22 February 2019.... Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Tuesday, 26 February 2019

