Delft CPF not giving up on search for missing Linathi Titshala
Linathi Titshala, aged 9, disappeared in mid-December, while a 12-year-old girl from Lentegeur has been missing since Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The Delft community policing forum and other authorities are to further intensify the search for a missing girl.
Linathi Titshala, aged nine, disappeared in mid-December.
The CPF’s Charles George says despite no leads and numerous dead ends, they’re not giving up.
“We’re about to embark on a week-long search. We have a lot of support from the mayor’s office. We don’t want to give away too much information, but the search will take place shortly.”
WATCH: Search for Linathi Titshala continues in Delft
Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl from Lentegeur has been missing since Friday.
Dessie Rechner of missing person's group the Pink Ladies says there's a strong possibility she could be in Bonteheuwel.
“We have a 12-year-old, Sandre Schoeman, who has gone missing from the Lentegeur area. She was last seen on 22 February at around 2pm. She said she was going to he grandmother, but she never came back.”
#MissingMinorsPinkLadies Missing: Lentegeur WC Mitchells Plain Fcs Sandre Schoeman 12 yrs 22 February 2019....Posted by Missing Minors The Pink Ladies Organization - Ngo 2007 on Tuesday, 26 February 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Holy show: Mboro, Lukau to meet over 'resurrection' controversy
-
[CARTOON] Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’
-
David Mabuza: 'The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.