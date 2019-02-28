Sars warns against currency smuggling after man arrested with R10m at ORTIA

Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi says the man was detained as he was unable to explain why he was carrying the large amount of cash.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has warned travellers against leaving the country with undeclared cash in their luggage.

The revenue service's customs officials stopped a suspected currency smuggler this week after he was caught with more than R10 million concealed in his luggage at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

“Once the person has been apprehended, we hand over the suspect to SAPS. The suspect is expected to appear in court where he’ll explain himself to the relevant authorities.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)