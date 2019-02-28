SA among top 20 countries mismanaging waste, Parly committee hears
This was revealed during a meeting of Parliament’s portfolio committee on Environmental Affairs on Wednesday, where the possible banning of single-use plastic products was discussed.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa is ranked 11th among the top 20 countries mismanaging waste.
This was revealed during a meeting of Parliament’s portfolio committee on Environmental Affairs on Wednesday,
where the possible banning of single-use plastic products was discussed.
LISTEN: Mpumalanga named world's largest air polluter
The stats come from a 2015 study conducted by Georgia University in the US.
The study finds on average, every South African accumulates about 2 kilograms of waste per day.
The Environmental Affairs Department's deputy director for chemical waste, Mark Gordon, says it also shows that 12% of general waste is plastic.
• World’s most polluted cities
He's told MPs that South Africa recycles almost 330,000 tonnes of plastic every year.
“South Africa has 56% of mismanaged waste. The study shows across the world of oceans polluted, about 50% of that plastic comes from within 50km of the coastline.”
Other African countries on the list include Nigeria and Egypt.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Resurrection controversy brings name of God, churches into disrepute
-
Holy show: Mboro, Lukau to meet over 'resurrection' controversy
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
[CARTOON] Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
SA could run out of money by 2042, Parliament told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.