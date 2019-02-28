Robert McBride to challenge non-renewal of Ipid contract

Parliament's police portfolio committee recommended that the Ipid head's contract not be renewed or another term.

JOHANNESBURG - Robert McBride's legal team has confirmed that it will be taking the decision not to renew his contract on review.

A report by the committee found that the trust between McBride had broken down.

The committee also noted how his security clearance had lapsed.

The Ipid head had approached the High Court to challenge the decision by Police Minister Bheki Cele not to renew his contract but the parties agreed that this would be decided by the portfolio committee.

His contract is due to come to an end on Thursday.

