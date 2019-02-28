Popular Topics
Robert McBride to challenge non-renewal of Ipid contract

Parliament's police portfolio committee recommended that the Ipid head's contract not be renewed or another term.

FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
FILE: Robert McBride. Picture: AFP
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Robert McBride's legal team has confirmed that it will be taking the decision not to renew his contract on review.

Parliament's police portfolio committee recommended that the Ipid head's contract not be renewed or another term.

A report by the committee found that the trust between McBride had broken down.

The committee also noted how his security clearance had lapsed.

The Ipid head had approached the High Court to challenge the decision by Police Minister Bheki Cele not to renew his contract but the parties agreed that this would be decided by the portfolio committee.

His contract is due to come to an end on Thursday.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

