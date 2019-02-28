Rob Packham to remain behind bars after failed appeal bid
His lawyer had asked the court to reverse a December ruling to revoke bail after Packham breached bail conditions for a second time.
CAPE TOWN - Alleged wife killer Rob Packham will remain behind bars after an appeal to challenge a decision to revoke bail was denied.
His lawyer had asked the court to reverse a December ruling to revoke bail after Packham breached bail conditions for a second time.
The Constantia businessman was arrested after Gill Packham's body was found in her burnt-out car at Diep River train station in February last year.
Judge Elizabeth Baartman has reiterated it's not in the interests of justice to allow an accused to abuse his bail conditions with no consequences.
Shooting down any chance of challenging the decision to revoke bail, Baartman says she's persuaded there is no sound or rational basis to conclude that there are prospects of success on appeal.
Packham first appeared in court for breaching bail conditions in September. He had tried to make contact with a state witness.
Bail was not revoked, but the amount was increased to R75,000.
However, Packham did not heed a stern warning and again reached out to a friend to try to make contact with his mistress, who is a state witness.
He was back behind bars in December and will remain there for the duration of his trial set to begin in March.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
