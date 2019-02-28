Road repairs to see section of M2 in Joburg closed until October

-
SA could run out of money by 2042, Parliament toldBusiness
-
DCS ready to take over prison kitchen services from BosasaLocal
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
Road repairs to see section of M2 in Joburg closed until OctoberLocal
-
KZN Premier Mchunu says he is fit to continue duties after fainting during SopaLocal
-
Delft CPF not giving up on search for missing Linathi TitshalaLocal
Popular Topics
-
-
Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City HallPolitics
-
Ramaphosa addresses transport, gang violence concerns in CTPolitics
-
President! Young girl catches Ramaphosa’s attention during Khayelitsha visitPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on Kodwa & Mabe: Processes must be followedPolitics
-
Willies Mchunu to continue with his duties after collapsing at SopaPolitics
-
David Mabuza: 'The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth'Politics
-
[OPINION] Why 'money' gospel followers aren’t simply credulous dupesOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] 2019 Oscars may be more remembered for the crises than the ceremonyOpinion
-
[OPINION] We need to talk about thisOpinion
-
[OPINION] Mboweni, we need to look beyond the numbersOpinion
-
[OPINION] The life-changing Laureus Sports awardsOpinion
-
[OPINION] We could drink a case of CasterOpinion
-
Zwane flew to Zurich to facilitate Optimum mine sale to Guptas, inquiry hearsBusiness
-
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael MasuthaBusiness
-
Data and You: How Icasa’s new rules will change thingsLocal
-
'Eskom & Brian Molefe strong-armed Glencore on coal contract,' inquiry hearsBusiness
-
Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - MasuthaLocal
-
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hearsBusiness
-
President! Young girl catches Ramaphosa’s attention during Khayelitsha visitPolitics
-
Parkinson's drug trial offers glimmer of hope for brain cellsLifestyle
-
Emma Thompson quits film with ex-Disney animation chief over harassment claimsLifestyle
-
Fantasy & reality: Teens, porn addiction and digital mediaLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Tuesday, 26 February 2019Lifestyle
-
Sleep deprivation costs SA economy billions - studyLocal
-
Remote SA beach restaurant savours top awardLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga hopes for gender-neutral categories in awards showsLifestyle
-
Ariana Grande dethrones Selena Gomez as Instagram queenLifestyle
-
Liverpool run riot as Man City stay in touch with narrow winSport
-
Safa wants betting companies to start paying for their productsSport
-
Late Kgatlana goal seals a 2-2 draw for BanyanaSport
-
David Notoane to take charge of Olympic U23 squadSport
-
Motaung: ‘No formal request from Safa for Shaun Bartlett’Sport
-
'Anybody can beat anybody': Test upsets keep Black Caps warySport
-
'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churchesLocal
-
Data and You: How Icasa’s new rules will change thingsLocal
-
Jason Rohde sentencing: 'You used your wife's body as a show house'Local
-
How a drug bust goes downLocal
-
ANC on Kodwa and Mabe: Innocent until proven guiltyPolitics
-
They know the truth - now what? EWN needs Trevor Noah's guidanceLifestyle
-
Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper perform 'Shallow' at the OscarsLifestyle
-
Oscars 2019: What the stars wore on the red carpetLifestyle
-
Beyond Caster: Sex Verification of AthletesSport
-
Friend traumatised by Thoriso Themane’s murder in LimpopoLocal
-
How Icasa’s new regulations will affect data bundlesBusiness
-
Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson on going broke & making moneyLifestyle
-
SA has one of the highest prevalence of cyberbullyingLocal
-
Unpacking the DA's alternative to BEELocal
-
ANCWL YWD: 'ANC must do honourable thing over Kodwa rape claim'Politics
-
Lucas Radebe: I was never ready to retireSport
-
VBS Bank scandal: Wife of Vele Investments CEO spills the beansLocal
-
Tamia: 'R&B doesn’t get the love it deserves'Lifestyle
-
CARTOON: Raising SuspicionsLocal
-
[CARTOON] A Low EbbBusiness
-
[CARTOON] Budget MealsBusiness
-
[CARTOON] We're with you, Caster!Sport
-
[CARTOON] No Love LostPolitics
-
[CARTOON] PerSONA non grataPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Two-Faced MalemaPolitics
-
[CARTOON] Agrizzi 'Fesses UpLocal
-
[CARTOON] Fat Cats 'n RatsPolitics
Road repairs to see section of M2 in Joburg closed until October
The bridge is being rehabilitated after concrete elements were severely degraded.
JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being reminded that the M2 will be closed on Thursday morning to allow for repairs on the motorway.
A section of the M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be shut down until October.
The bridge is being rehabilitated after concrete elements were severely degraded.
The JRA says that residents travelling from the south of Joburg and people working in the CBD will be most affected.
The agency's head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu: "If you don't have anything to do in the inner city or the CBD, we kindly urge you to use the M3, N1, N7 or the N12 but of course those who are working in the inner city have no option."
