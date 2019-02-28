Popular Topics
Road repairs to see section of M2 in Joburg closed until October

The bridge is being rehabilitated after concrete elements were severely degraded.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
43 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Motorists are being reminded that the M2 will be closed on Thursday morning to allow for repairs on the motorway.

A section of the M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be shut down until October.

The bridge is being rehabilitated after concrete elements were severely degraded.

The JRA says that residents travelling from the south of Joburg and people working in the CBD will be most affected.

The agency's head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu: "If you don't have anything to do in the inner city or the CBD, we kindly urge you to use the M3, N1, N7 or the N12 but of course those who are working in the inner city have no option."

