Ramaphosa: SA must become a country where rule of law is order of the day

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes South Africans are looking forward to positive change in the country.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa is currently in a new dawn "oozing with hope."

Ramaphosa addressed a packed Cape Town City Hall on Wednesday night - for a presidential conversation - that saw 20 people in the crowd pose questions about issues ranging from gangsterism to housing and spatial planning.

The crowd included professionals, business leaders, traditional leaders, NGO members and ordinary civilians.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he believes South Africans are looking forward to positive change in the country.

"As we move forward we want to see corruption being dumped, we want to see state capture leading to consequences, we must become a country where the rule of law becomes the order of the day."

Ramaphosa says it's time this country's leaders realise they should show accountability for their actions.

"They should be answerable to our people, that if we take positions of leadership, we must know it's not for self-gain but to be servants to our people."

Ramaphosa says this new period is also about increasing service delivery and addressing the needs of ordinary South Africans.

WATCH: Burning questions: Ramaphosa addresses residents' concerns at CT's City Hall