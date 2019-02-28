Ramaphosa: Resurrection controversy bring name of God, churches into disrepute
President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africans need to work together to get rid of bogus religious leaders.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government wants to talk to churches and religious leaders to stop them from taking advantage of South Africans.
But he says that it is unconstitutional to start regulating faith-based organisations.
The president has weighed in after a video clip went viral this week showing Pastor Alph Lukau praying over a man dressed in a white suit in coffin.
While Lukau prayed, the man sat up in the coffin while some onlookers gasped.
Ramaphosa says that South Africans need to work together to get rid of bogus religious leaders.
"Those who are doing things that are completely shocking, of trying to hoodwink the whole nation and saying that someone has been raised from the dead, it is actually bringing the name of the Lord, of God and of churches into disrepute."
Lukau's Alleluia Ministries Church has released a statement denying that the pastor ever claimed to have raised the dead.
At the same time, another infamous pastor, Paseko 'Mboro' Motsoeneng has announced that he'll confront Lukau in Sandton at noon on Thursday, claiming that he's brought religion into disrepute.
Pastor Mbhoro once claimed on Facebook that he had visited hell and killed Satan.
In 2016, he also claimed that he went to heaven and took pictures on his Samsung Galaxy smartphone.
The pastor then tried to sell the heavenly pictures for R5,000 each.
WATCH: 'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churches
Popular in Local
-
Holy show: Mboro, Lukau to meet over 'resurrection' controversy
-
[CARTOON] Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’
-
David Mabuza: 'The shortage of electricity is a sign of growth'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.