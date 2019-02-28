Ramaphosa: Resurrection controversy bring name of God, churches into disrepute

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that South Africans need to work together to get rid of bogus religious leaders.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa says that government wants to talk to churches and religious leaders to stop them from taking advantage of South Africans.

But he says that it is unconstitutional to start regulating faith-based organisations.

The president has weighed in after a video clip went viral this week showing Pastor Alph Lukau praying over a man dressed in a white suit in coffin.

While Lukau prayed, the man sat up in the coffin while some onlookers gasped.

Ramaphosa says that South Africans need to work together to get rid of bogus religious leaders.

"Those who are doing things that are completely shocking, of trying to hoodwink the whole nation and saying that someone has been raised from the dead, it is actually bringing the name of the Lord, of God and of churches into disrepute."

Lukau's Alleluia Ministries Church has released a statement denying that the pastor ever claimed to have raised the dead.

At the same time, another infamous pastor, Paseko 'Mboro' Motsoeneng has announced that he'll confront Lukau in Sandton at noon on Thursday, claiming that he's brought religion into disrepute.

Pastor Mbhoro once claimed on Facebook that he had visited hell and killed Satan.

In 2016, he also claimed that he went to heaven and took pictures on his Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The pastor then tried to sell the heavenly pictures for R5,000 each.

WATCH: 'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churches