Ramaphosa on Kodwa, Mabe matters: 'ANC must address these issues openly'

Pule Mabe is being accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant while rape allegations have also recently been levelled against Zizi Kodwa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters during ANC campaigning in Khayelitsha on 27 February 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
3 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that the party will always tackle serious issues head-on.

He was referring to allegations of rape and sexual misconduct levelled against two ANC spokespeople.

Zizi Kodwa and Pula Mabe have been suspended while the allegations are being probed.

Ramaphosa kicks off ANC elections campaign in WC

Mabe is being accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant. Rape allegations have also recently been levelled against Kodwa.

Both have denied the claims.

Ramaphosa says the ANC must address these issues.

"The ANC must address these issues openly. We are improving ourselves and renewing ourselves, even while handling difficult issues like this."

Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in the Western Cape with a visit to Khayelitsha on Wednesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

