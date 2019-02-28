Ramaphosa on Kodwa, Mabe matters: 'ANC must address these issues openly'
Pule Mabe is being accused of sexual harassment by his former personal assistant while rape allegations have also recently been levelled against Zizi Kodwa.
CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasised that the party will always tackle serious issues head-on.
He was referring to allegations of rape and sexual misconduct levelled against two ANC spokespeople.
Zizi Kodwa and Pula Mabe have been suspended while the allegations are being probed.
Both have denied the claims.
Ramaphosa says the ANC must address these issues.
"The ANC must address these issues openly. We are improving ourselves and renewing ourselves, even while handling difficult issues like this."
Ramaphosa kicked off the ANC's election campaign in the Western Cape with a visit to Khayelitsha on Wednesday.
#RamaphosaConvo Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived at the City Hall in Cape Town for a presidential conversation. LI pic.twitter.com/zC6mlZKpV2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
#RamaphosaConvo Professionals, business leaders, traditional leaders, ordinary members of the public are here. LI pic.twitter.com/gFtQ0GxE9E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
#RamaphosaConvo M.Plain volunteer Venetia Orgill raises issue of substance abuse & homelessness, pleads for help. LI pic.twitter.com/qshzKl60xz— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
