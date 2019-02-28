Ramaphosa addresses transport, gang violence concerns in CT
President Ramaphosa was in town to do some electioneering but also put on his head-of-state cap to listen to ordinary South Africans.
CAPE TOWN - Scores of people packed Cape Town's City Hall on Wednesday night to share a variety of grievances with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Attendees have welcomed the gathering, saying it's rare to have answers coming directly from the top. Ramaphosa was in town to do some electioneering but also put on his head-of-state cap to listen to ordinary South Africans.
• President! Young girl catches Ramaphosa’s attention during Khayelitsha visit
Ramaphosa responded to 20 questions posed by people in the crowd who jumped from their seats, stretching their hands high, eager to get selected to address the president about their concerns.
#RamaphosaConvo Henrietta Abrahams from Bonteheuwel raises issue of gang violence. Demands date for a summit. LI pic.twitter.com/gxe3cHEgF4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
One of the questions came from an employee at Wesgro, who raised concerns about Cape Town's rail infrastructure, which he says has been falling apart for many years.
In response, Ramaphosa assured the crowd that government is working on straightening out the Passenger Rail Agency.
“Transport infrastructure is a top priority for us, particularly as we want to get our economy to grow at higher levels.”
#RamaphosaConvo Ramaphosa: “Transport infrastructure is top priority for us...it’s on our agenda...PRASA will also be addressing this.” LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
Ramaphosa also promised to meet with the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation whose spokesperson, Billy Claasen, raised an issue about the ill treatment of farm workers in the Western Cape. Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that some farm labourers are still being treated as if they are less than human.
#RamaphosaConvo Ramaphosa: “Cities need to release land. We need to bring people closer to economic opportunities.” LI— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 27, 2019
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
