Ramaphosa addresses transport, gang violence concerns in CT

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Ramaphosa addresses transport, gang violence concerns in CT

President Ramaphosa was in town to do some electioneering but also put on his head-of-state cap to listen to ordinary South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Town City Hall on 27 Fberuary 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Cape Town City Hall on 27 Fberuary 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Scores of people packed Cape Town's City Hall on Wednesday night to share a variety of grievances with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Attendees have welcomed the gathering, saying it's rare to have answers coming directly from the top. Ramaphosa was in town to do some electioneering but also put on his head-of-state cap to listen to ordinary South Africans.

President! Young girl catches Ramaphosa’s attention during Khayelitsha visit

Ramaphosa responded to 20 questions posed by people in the crowd who jumped from their seats, stretching their hands high, eager to get selected to address the president about their concerns.

One of the questions came from an employee at Wesgro, who raised concerns about Cape Town's rail infrastructure, which he says has been falling apart for many years.

In response, Ramaphosa assured the crowd that government is working on straightening out the Passenger Rail Agency.

“Transport infrastructure is a top priority for us, particularly as we want to get our economy to grow at higher levels.”

Ramaphosa also promised to meet with the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation whose spokesperson, Billy Claasen, raised an issue about the ill treatment of farm workers in the Western Cape. Ramaphosa says it's unacceptable that some farm labourers are still being treated as if they are less than human.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA