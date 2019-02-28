Probe into Kimberley mental hospital funds in final stages
It’s been reported the 286-bed Kimberley Mental Health Hospital was initially budgeted to cost R290 million; the cost has since escalated to R1.8 billion.
CAPE TOWN - A probe into the alleged mismanagement of funds relating to the construction of Kimberley Mental Health Hospital is being finalised.
Forensic auditors have submitted a report to the public prosecutor to ascertain whether individuals can be held liable for the misappropriation of funds.
Construction at the medical facility began in 2006 but it is yet to open its doors.
Officials say various investigations have been launched, including probes by the Hawks, Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Public Protector.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has called for heads to roll if individuals are found to have benefited from construction cost escalation.
“I would like to see somebody arrested because all the investigative agency is looking into what happened there. We must get to the bottom of the problem and hold someone to account.”
The facility’s opening date has yet to be announced and contractors are busy compiling the snag list so that any construction defects can be repaired.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
