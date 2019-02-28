Prasa interim CEO Sibusiso Sithole resigns

In statement released on Thursday, Prasa confirmed that Sithole tendered his resignation on 28 February and that the board has accepted it.

JOHANNESBURG - The board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has accepted the resignation of interim CEO Sibusiso Sithole.

Sithole was appointed on 1 June 2018 and had been at the helm for nine months.

Dr Nkosinathi Sishi has been seconded to act as group CEO.