Parly police committee accuses O’Sullivan of intimidation

This follows a letter written by Paul O'Sullivan threatening a probe into all committee members to check whether they have been captured.

Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Tara Penny/EWN.
Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Tara Penny/EWN.
17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament's police committee have accused forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan of threatening and intimidating them.

This follows a letter written by O'Sullivan threatening a probe into all committee members to check whether they have been captured by corrupt police elements.

The committee is currently deliberating on Ipid head Robert McBride's contract renewal.

MPs see O’Sullivan’s letter as an attempt to sway the committee in its decision not to support McBride’s contract renewal.

Committee member Jerome Maake read out the email at Thursday's meeting: “As a result, Forensic For Justice have decided to carry out detailed forensic investigations on each and every member of the committee.”

ANC MP Leonard Ramatlakane also condemned O’Sullivan, saying Members of Parliament can’t be threatened.

The committee said the matter must be reported to the police and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

