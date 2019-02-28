SA could run out of money by 2042, Parliament told
The head of the Fiscal Cliff Study Group, Professor Jannie Rossouw, says South Africa’s position has deteriorated since last year’s Budget.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa has edged closer to the so-called fiscal cliff and could run out of money by 2042, Parliament's been told.
The fiscal cliff is the point where civil service salaries, social grant payments and the cost of servicing government’s debt swallow up all state revenue.
• Cutting spending on govt depts could save SA around R1bn a year
Parliament’s finance committees on Wednesday held public hearings on the budget.
The head of the Fiscal Cliff Study Group, Professor Jannie Rossouw, says South Africa’s position has deteriorated since last year’s Budget.
“At the rate we are going, this country is going to run out of money by 2042. We cannot continue.”
Rossouw says the gap between revenue and spending on state employees’ wages, social assistance and debt service costs is now bigger than ever before.
“This ratio was 55% in 2007/2008. After this last Budget, it is 71.8%. We are in serious trouble.”
Rossouw says state-owned entities, especially Eskom, pose the biggest risk to the fiscus.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Business
-
Zwane flew to Zurich to facilitate Optimum mine sale to Guptas, inquiry hears
-
'Lack of action in Bosasa matter caused frustration,' says Michael Masutha
-
Data and You: How Icasa’s new rules will change things
-
'Eskom & Brian Molefe strong-armed Glencore on coal contract,' inquiry hears
-
Correctional Services hasn’t completely terminated Bosasa contracts - Masutha
-
'Highly irregular that Gungubele asked PIC board to step down,' inquiry hears
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.