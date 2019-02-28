NW boy (14) accused of stabbing classmate to death to remain in custody

JOHANNESBURG - The 14-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate to death on Tuesday in the North West will remain in custody until Friday.

The teenager from Mateane Primary School in Delarayville appeared at the Atamelang Magistrates Court Wednesday on the charge of murder.

He allegedly used a pair of scissors and stabbed his 13-year-old classmate multiple times in the abdomen.

It is still not clear what happened, but it's understood that the two boys requested to use the bathroom and moments later, there was commotion outside.

His case was postponed to Friday.

The police's Sam Tselanyane says: "A learner from Mateane Primary School made a brief appearance in Atamelang Magistrates Court. The case was remanded until Friday, 1 March, for the accused to seek legal representation."