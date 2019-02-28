Popular Topics
Go

NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murder

Thoriso Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.

Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
Thoriso Themane. Picture: Facebook.
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that five teenagers are formally facing a charge of murder in connection with the killing of Thoriso Themane while a sixth suspect is yet to appear in court.

The suspect who was arrested on Wednesday joins five other schoolboys who appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday where the matter was postponed to next week.

Twenty-eight-year-old Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.

The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely prompting calls for justice.

The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says five pupils aged between 14 and 16 years old appeared in court earlier on Thursday.

She said the groups are from various schools in Limpopo: “[They're from] Local high schools in Polokwane such as Capricorn High, Flora Park Comprehensive and the Polokwane Technological Institute.”

Malabi-Dzhangi has also confirmed that one of the arrested pupils is alleged to have committed another crime last year and it's being reported that he stabbed a person.

“One of the pupil has a matter which is in court.”

The six pupils are expected back in court next week.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

