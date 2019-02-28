NPA confirms 5 teens formally charged with Thoriso Themane's murder
Thoriso Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that five teenagers are formally facing a charge of murder in connection with the killing of Thoriso Themane while a sixth suspect is yet to appear in court.
The suspect who was arrested on Wednesday joins five other schoolboys who appeared in the Polokwane Magistrates Court earlier on Thursday where the matter was postponed to next week.
Twenty-eight-year-old Themane was assaulted and dragged through the streets of Flora Park in Polokwane over the weekend by a group of high school pupils.
The attack was captured on video which has been shared widely prompting calls for justice.
The NPA's Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi says five pupils aged between 14 and 16 years old appeared in court earlier on Thursday.
She said the groups are from various schools in Limpopo: “[They're from] Local high schools in Polokwane such as Capricorn High, Flora Park Comprehensive and the Polokwane Technological Institute.”
Malabi-Dzhangi has also confirmed that one of the arrested pupils is alleged to have committed another crime last year and it's being reported that he stabbed a person.
“One of the pupil has a matter which is in court.”
The six pupils are expected back in court next week.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
More pastors open a case against 'resurrection' pastor Alph Lukau
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under Law
-
Robert McBride to challenge non-renewal of Ipid contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.