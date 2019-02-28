Nigeria's Buhari says will continue with inclusive government

“Our government will remain inclusive and our doors will remain open,” he said while collecting a certificate from the electoral commission following the poll win, announced early on Wednesday.

ABUJA - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday he would continue to engage all parties and keep his government inclusive after being elected for a second four-year term.

