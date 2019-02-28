MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profit

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profit

The company agreed in 2016 to pay $1.7 billion over three years to settle a dispute over unregistered SIM cards.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
16 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group flagged an as much as 90% jump in 2018 earnings on Thursday as the company continues to recover from a regulatory fine in Nigeria.

South Africa-based MTN said headline EPS would likely increase by between 80% and 90%.

The company agreed in 2016 to pay $1.7 billion over three years to settle a dispute over unregistered SIM cards.

The company is due to report 2018 results on 7 March.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA