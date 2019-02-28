MTN flags up to 90% jump in 2018 profit

CT taxi drivers express mixed feelings over newly refurbished rank
The company agreed in 2016 to pay $1.7 billion over three years to settle a dispute over unregistered SIM cards.
JOHANNESBURG - Africa’s biggest mobile phone operator MTN Group flagged an as much as 90% jump in 2018 earnings on Thursday as the company continues to recover from a regulatory fine in Nigeria.
South Africa-based MTN said headline EPS would likely increase by between 80% and 90%.
The company is due to report 2018 results on 7 March.
