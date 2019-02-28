MPs unite behind Caster Semenya
Parliamentarians put aside their political differences and aired their support for Caster Semenya in her on-going legal battle against the IAAF.
CAPE TOWN - Parliamentarians across party lines have formed a united front as they discussed Caster Semenya’s fight against proposed regulations by athletics’ world governing body.
Semenya has gone to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland to oppose the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).
It wants to force women with naturally higher testosterone levels to undergo treatment to lower their levels in order to compete internationally.
MPs from the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), National Freedom Party (NFP) and others were all in unison as they shared their contempt for the IAAF’s proposed regulations on middle distance runners with naturally high testosterone.
WATCH: MPs discuss IAAF, Semenya case
Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa ended the strangely cordial session in the National Assembly with a call to unite in an election year.
“As you begin campaigning for your parties, we urge honourable members to unite the world behind Caster Semenya and the IAAF’s regulations.”
As it stands, the three-judge panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport is deliberating the case and will deliver a verdict on or before 26 March.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
