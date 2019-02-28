MPs decide not to renew McBride’s contract
Robert McBride’s five-year term comes to an end on Thursday and won’t be renewed after MPs decided against it.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament police committee has decided that Independent Police Investigating Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride’s contract not be renewed.
The police committee has been debating McBride’s contract renewal for the last two weeks and finally came to a decision on Thursday.
The committee has decided to side with Police Minister Bheki Cele who has also informed McBride about his intention to not renew his contract.
African National Congress MP Xolani Ngwezi said the committee shouldn’t waste any time and should start finding McBride’s replacement.
The committee’s report found that the trust between McBride had broken down and also noted how McBride’s security clearance had lapsed.
The committee said it’s important that there’s stability at the Ipid and the minister can now nominate an acting head before a permanent replacement is found.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
