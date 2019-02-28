More pastors open a case against 'resurrection' pastor Alph Lukau

Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng says Alleluia Ministries International church leader Alph Lukau needs to explain his alleged miracle to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - Church leaders in their colourful robes continued to arrive at the Sandton police station to lay separate complaints from those laid by Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng.

Bishop Thami Ncana from the Council of African Independent Churches said Alph Lukau is blasphemous.

“Thou shall not take the name of our Lord, our God in vain. This Alph is doing just that.”

He said his organisation is not necessarily against Lukau’s church.

“We cannot close the church of God but an individual who believes to be above God himself must face the consequences of the South African law.”

It’s unclear what charges Lukau would be facing but Motsoeneng said fraud would be an appropriate charge for the fake resurrection.

Meanwhile, Motsoeneng was denied access to the Alleluia Ministries International church, where he had sought to confront its leader Lukau.

Motsoeneng wanted to challenge Lukau after a video showing the latter praying over a supposedly dead man who then rose from a coffin went viral.

Adamant Alleluia Ministries says it never claimed to have resurrected the man now identified as Brighton Moyo but merely prayed for him.

WATCH: Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute

#Mboro has arrived outside Pastor Alpha Lukau’s church, Alleluia ministries. AJ pic.twitter.com/Osq0NCvpw0 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019

Congregants and staff at the Alleluia Ministries stood guard inside the church while Motsoeneng pleaded with Lukau to open the gate.

Motsoeneng said Lukau needs to explain his alleged miracle to the public and other church leaders.

“If I’m wrong, I will apologise and surrender... I will also refrain. I don’t want to continue speaking until I have heard from the horse’s mouth.”

Mboro is convinced Lukau has been fooling his congregants.

“We want to see, is it true? Where is the death certificate?”

Motsoeneng, who himself has been criticised for his outlandish claims, then made his way to the Sandton police station to lay a complaint against Lukau.