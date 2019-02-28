Mkhwebane names and shames those who've 'defied' her
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has outlined Cyril Ramaphosa, Minister Bheki Cele and Minister Tito Mboweni as some of those who have defied her instructions.
PRETORIA - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has identified over 50 state institutions who she said have defied her instructions.
She has accused them of failing to implement her remedial actions, causing the public to have little faith in democracy.
Mkhwebane was briefing the media in Pretoria on Thursday, saying recent developments have reached unacceptable levels.
She has outlined President Cyril Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni as some of those who have defied her instructions.
“If you are a minister, you should be respecting the Constitution and the rule of law.”
#PublicProtector Busisiwe Mkhwebane flanked with her team as she’s about to release the names of the state organs that defy her instructions and fail to implement her remedial action. BD pic.twitter.com/ntbSqyhW25— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
Mkhwebane said despite budget constraints, she is forced to take various matters to court to force state organs into action.
“We're here to support and strengthen our constitutional democracy. We are not here to be antagonistic.”
The Public Protector said she’s pleading with state institutions to implement her remedial action, adding it’s not optional.
PROTECTION OF WHISTLE-BLOWERS
She has slammed Cele for failing to protect whistle-blowers in Umzimkhulu in KwaZulu-Natal.
The public protector found that in 2018, Cele and the police had failed to protect Thabiso Zulu and Les Stuta, who had blown the whistle on corruption which they claimed had led to the murder of former African National Congress Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa.
This could have resulted in the assassination of the two men.
Mkhwebane says Cele’s failure to implement her remedial action is jeopardising the whistle-blower’s lives.
“This matter is not about a witness protection matter, this one is somebody who sees there’s this corruption happening... I’m a whistle-blower and because people know that it’s me, can I be protected?”
Cele and the Treasury were among 50 government officials and organs of state that were named by Mkhwebane as having failed to implement the Public Protector’s remedial action.
Mkhwebane says since she’s out of options, she has written to parliamentary Speaker Baleke Mbete to report rogue ministers.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
