'Mboro' to open case against Pastor Lukau, wants probe into 'resurrected' man
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng insists that he's not jealous of Lukau's rise to infamy, saying that he wants the pastor to repent, be baptised and repay his church.
JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng says that he will be laying a criminal complaint against the so-called resurrection pastor, Alph Lukau.
Motsoeneng says that he will also be asking police to investigate the man captured on camera sitting up in a coffin, appearing to come back from the dead after Lukau prayed for him on Sunday.
Lukau's church, though, says that the pastor never claimed to have resurrected the man.
"Mboro" will be leading community members and religious leaders to the Alleluia International Ministries in Sandton at midday to confront Lukau.
He insists that he's not jealous of Lukau's rise to infamy, saying that he wants the pastor to repent, be baptised and repay his church.
"Our gospel is the gospel of grace and repentance. We repent like any other sinner, we'll give him a chance, he must repent. It is not personal, as Christians, we are not there to condemn each other, we are there to rebuke each other."
Meanwhile, the South African Funeral Practitioners Association has condemned the Lukau's actions but does not support calls to confront him at his ministry.
The funeral association's chairperson Thabo Banda says that Pastor Lukau has brought the funeral parlour industry into disrepute.
"We are not in confrontation with anyone else, all that we are saying is that we need to explain to the partner that we don't appreciate the way in which he is handling things ad these pastors must stop doing what they're doing in our country. This must come to a stop."
WATCH: 'Fire! and everyone falls' - the streets weigh in on 'miracle' churches
Popular in Local
-
Holy show: Mboro, Lukau to meet over 'resurrection' controversy
-
Ramaphosa: Resurrection controversy brings name of God, churches into disrepute
-
[CARTOON] Jiba Presses Her Luck
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Alleluia defends pastor after ‘miracle resurrection’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.