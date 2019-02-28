'Mboro' to open case against Pastor Lukau, wants probe into 'resurrected' man

Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng insists that he's not jealous of Lukau's rise to infamy, saying that he wants the pastor to repent, be baptised and repay his church.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng says that he will be laying a criminal complaint against the so-called resurrection pastor, Alph Lukau.

Motsoeneng says that he will also be asking police to investigate the man captured on camera sitting up in a coffin, appearing to come back from the dead after Lukau prayed for him on Sunday.

Lukau's church, though, says that the pastor never claimed to have resurrected the man.

"Mboro" will be leading community members and religious leaders to the Alleluia International Ministries in Sandton at midday to confront Lukau.

"Our gospel is the gospel of grace and repentance. We repent like any other sinner, we'll give him a chance, he must repent. It is not personal, as Christians, we are not there to condemn each other, we are there to rebuke each other."

Meanwhile, the South African Funeral Practitioners Association has condemned the Lukau's actions but does not support calls to confront him at his ministry.

The funeral association's chairperson Thabo Banda says that Pastor Lukau has brought the funeral parlour industry into disrepute.

"We are not in confrontation with anyone else, all that we are saying is that we need to explain to the partner that we don't appreciate the way in which he is handling things ad these pastors must stop doing what they're doing in our country. This must come to a stop."

