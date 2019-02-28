Marx to skipper Lions in epic Bulls clash

Malcolm Marx will skipper the Lions for the first time after Whiteley was ruled out for a period between six and eight weeks with a torn pectoral muscle.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok hooker Malcolm Marx will lead the Lions in the absence of the injured Warren Whiteley when the Johannesburg side host the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Marx will skipper the Lions for the first time after Whiteley was ruled out for a period between six and eight weeks with a torn pectoral muscle sustained during the 19-17 loss to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend.

Hacjivah Dayimani will pack down at the back of the scrum in place of Whiteley with young Vincent Tshituka named among the replacements. Aphiwe Dyantyi is back in the starting line up in place of Courtnall Skosan who reverts to the bench while Rhyno Herbst is in at lock in place of Marvin Orie who has a groin complaint.

Lions:

15 Andries Coetzee,

14 Ruan Combrinck,

13 Lionel Mapoe,

12 Harold Vorster,

11 Aphiwe Dyantyi,

10 Elton Jantjies,

9 Nic Groom,

8 Hacjivah Dayimani,

7 Kwagga Smith,

6 Marnus Schoeman,

5 Stephan Lewies,

4 Rhyno Herbst,

3 Carlu Sadie,

2 Malcolm Marx (c),

1 Dylan Smith.

Subs:

16 Pieter Jansen,

17 Sti Sithole,

18 Frans van Wyk,

19 Robert Kruger,

20 Vicent Tshituka,

21 Gianni Lombard,

22 Franco Naude,

23 Courtnall Skosan.