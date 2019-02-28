M2 Motorway repairs to cost R151 million
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) says the budget to rehabilitate the M2 Motorway currently stands at R151 million.
The agency says it will have to demolish sections which have collapsed.
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.
The M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be shut down.
The JRA’s head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu said: “We’ll update our road users on a daily basis in terms of progress. If you don’t have anything to do with the inner city/ CBD we kindly urge you to use M3, N1, M17 and others."
#JoburgRoadSafety— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 28, 2019
REMINDER: Closure of the M2 Motorway for bridge rehabilitation commenced today at 06:00am. #JHBTraffic #M2FullClosure ^PS pic.twitter.com/RSypTqYiTL
We are now at Karsene bridge doing a walk about assessing the state of the bridge and road which was closed last year 28 September 2018 due to unsafe structural issues. #M2FullClosure @CityofJoburgZA @CoJTransport pic.twitter.com/wZ3we2xCwt— Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) February 18, 2019
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 WESTBOUND OFF-RAMPS. Rissik Street off-ramp, #M2FullClosure #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/izJCosvKp4— Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) February 28, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute
-
More pastors open a case against 'resurrection' pastor Alph Lukau
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under Law
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Robert McBride to challenge non-renewal of Ipid contract
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.