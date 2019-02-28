Popular Topics
M2 Motorway repairs to cost R151 million

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.

M2 bridge is officially closed for reconstruction from 28 February until October 2019. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
M2 bridge is officially closed for reconstruction from 28 February until October 2019. Picture: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) says the budget to rehabilitate the M2 Motorway currently stands at R151 million.

The agency says it will have to demolish sections which have collapsed.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.

The M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be shut down.

The JRA’s head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu said: “We’ll update our road users on a daily basis in terms of progress. If you don’t have anything to do with the inner city/ CBD we kindly urge you to use M3, N1, M17 and others."

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

