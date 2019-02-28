M2 Motorway repairs to cost R151 million

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA) says the budget to rehabilitate the M2 Motorway currently stands at R151 million.

The agency says it will have to demolish sections which have collapsed.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes from Thursday until October when the project is expected to be completed.

The M2 between the Crown Interchange and Maritzburg Street will be shut down.

The JRA’s head of infrastructure Siyabonga Genu said: “We’ll update our road users on a daily basis in terms of progress. If you don’t have anything to do with the inner city/ CBD we kindly urge you to use M3, N1, M17 and others."

REMINDER: Closure of the M2 Motorway for bridge rehabilitation commenced today at 06:00am. #JHBTraffic #M2FullClosure ^PS pic.twitter.com/RSypTqYiTL — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) February 28, 2019

We are now at Karsene bridge doing a walk about assessing the state of the bridge and road which was closed last year 28 September 2018 due to unsafe structural issues. #M2FullClosure @CityofJoburgZA @CoJTransport pic.twitter.com/wZ3we2xCwt — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) February 18, 2019

ALTERNATIVE ROUTES TO THE M2 WESTBOUND OFF-RAMPS. Rissik Street off-ramp, #M2FullClosure #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/izJCosvKp4 — Joburg Roads Agency (@MyJRA) February 28, 2019

