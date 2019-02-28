KZN Premier Mchunu says he is fit to continue duties after fainting during Sopa

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu has assured all concerned parties that he is well enough to continue his duties until after the elections.

PIETERMARITZBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says that he doesn’t foresee a repeat of the dizzy spell that occurred during his State of the Province Address (Sopa), and will be in the perfect condition to debate his last Sopa.

On Wednesday, Mchunu collapsed after pausing during his speech to request that Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala take over the address.

Moments later, as Mchunu tried to leave the stage, he stumbled and lost his balance before collapsing into a group of officials who had rushed to his aid.

In what was meant to be Premier Willies Mchunu’s final goodbye to members of the KwaZulu-Natal government and citizens, his dizzy spell has however outshone the significance of yesterday’s occasion.

After a short visit to Grey Hospital, Mchunu has assured all concerned parties that he is well enough to continue his duties until after the elections.

"I say to the people of KwaZulu-Natal, to the people of South Africa, if you had watched the episode and were concerned, please your fears are now alleviated."

On Thursday, Mchunu is expected to participate in the State of the Province debate, where opposition parties are expecting him to clarify issues around the ailing healthcare system in KZN, land and the Ingonyama Trust as well as tangible interventions the premier’s office has made since the release of the Moerane Commission report into political killings.