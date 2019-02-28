Jason Rohde methodical, clinical in staging wife's suicide, judge explains
Jason Rohde has started serving his 20 year jail term. It includes 18 years for murder and five years for tampering with the crime scene.
CAPE TOWN - Callous, brutal and shocking, that's how a judge described the murder of Susan Rohde at the hands of her husband.
Jason Rohde has started serving his 20-year jail term. It includes 18 years for murder and five years for tampering with the crime scene to make it look like his wife committed suicide.
Three of the five years, for defeating the ends of justice, will run concurrently with the punishment for murder.
Rohde murdered his spouse in their hotel room at the Spier Wine Farm in Stellenbosch nearly three years ago.
Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe had strong words for the former property boss who murdered his wife of 22 years.
"Leading from the crime scene evidence, Mr Rhode, you used your wife’s body as a showhouse to sell the concept that she had taken her own life. You methodically and clinically went about to create the indelible impression that Susan had done this to herself."
WATCH: Jason Rohde sentencing: 'You used your wife's body as a show house'
Rohde stood emotionless as she read through her judgment. Salie-Hlophe found he had direct intent to kill his spouse, who the judge says died a painful death based on the extent of her wounds.
Rohde's lawyers have indicated they'll be filing an application for leave to appeal the conviction and sentence.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
