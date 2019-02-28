George dentist handed 3 years in jail for sexually molesting boy (13)

Ian Venter was convicted in 2018; he sexually assaulted the teenager at his Herolds Bay home in 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A George dentist has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment for sexually molesting a 13-year-old boy.

However, this was not Venter's first brush with the law.

At the time of the offence, the 46-year-old was under correctional supervision for having sexually abused a 15-year-old boy.

Woman and Men Against Child Abuse’s Joanne Barret says they’re dissatisfied with the punishment.

“We, at Women and Men Against Child Abuse, are not happy. In fact, we’re appalled with the low sentence of just three years, especially since this is his second offence.”

Venter’s legal team did indicate it wants to appeal but the application was dismissed.

