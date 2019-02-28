Popular Topics
Former R Kelly protégé Sparkle opens up on sex abuse claims

In an exclusive South African interview, CapeTalk presenter Sara-Jayne King talks to Sparkle who featured in the R Kelly documentary series exposing allegations of sexual abuse.

Singer Stephanie 'Sparkle' Edwards. Picture: instagram.com
Singer Stephanie 'Sparkle' Edwards. Picture: instagram.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – US recording artist Sparkle, born Stephanie Edwards, met R Kelly back in 1989 and became his mentee and protégé.

But after she noticed his “controlling behaviour” she severed businesses ties with the singer and moved to the Motown label. She has revealed that the 14-year-old victim of Kelly’s 2002 child pornography case was her own niece and that she had introduced the pair.

Sparkle joined CapeTalk’s Sara-Jayne King to give her reaction to the R Kelly sex abuse scandal. She says Kelly needs to get help and must be jailed.

"I considered him family, but in the end, he proved not to be such good family."

