Five teen suspects in Thoriso Themane murder to appear in court

The police's Vish Naidoo says while the school boys are minors, with some aged 15 and others 16-years-old, they're facing a serious charge of murder.

JOHANNESBURG - Five Limpopo pupils arrested in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Thoriso Themane are expected to appear in the Polokwane Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Themane was assaulted and dragged by a group of pupils through the suburb of Flora Park over the weekend.

Video footage showing the schoolboys assaulting him has since gone viral, prompting calls for justice.

The five pupils are expected to make their first court appearance today in connection with the murder of Themane.

The police's Vish Naidoo says while the schoolboys are minors, with some aged 15 and others 16-years-old, they're facing a serious charge of murder.

"Take into consideration that these are minors, we have to treat that part of the investigation very delicately but at the same time we need to take into consideration that it is a very serious crime that has been committed."

Naidoo says they can't rule out the possibility of more arrests.

"The investigation found that it was a group on young people involved in the assault, so there might be more suspects."

Police have warned those who embark on vigilantism or any acts that undermine the law, that they will be dealt with.