Eskom warns of high risk of load shedding on Thursday

The power utility says this is a result of a shortage of generating capacity, and the risk remains high until the end of the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom says there’s an increased risk of stage one load shedding from 2 pm until 10 pm on Thursday.

Eskom on Wednesday also alerted customers about possible power cuts but managed to keep the lights on.

Check your area's load shedding schedule here.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)