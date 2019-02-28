Drugs, weapons among items confiscated from Mitchells Plain pupils
The Western Cape Education Department says the operation was conducted after reports of an increase in drugs and weapons at at Woodlands Secondary.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have confiscated a box of contraband and weapons from learners at a Mitchells Plain school.
Members of the police conducted a search and seizure operation at Woodlands Secondary School on Thursday morning.
The WCED says the operation was conducted after reports of an increase in drugs and weapons in the school.
Learners of Woodlands Secondary School had their hands on their desks and school bags open while officers searched through their belongings.
#SchoolSafety A police officer search through a learner’s bag during a search operation at the school. KP pic.twitter.com/YNTjq9vv6j— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
Police found items including knives, screwdrivers, dagga and cigarettes on learners in various grades at the school.
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she is concerned about learners entering the school premises with weapons.
She says they chose to do the random search at the school because there are frequent instances of violence and drug abuse.
“We worked together with our Community Safety Department and SAPS. We have a number of interventions, as the Education Department, but other role players in the community also need to assist us.”
#SchoolSafety Police found items including knives, screw drivers, dagga and cigarettes on learners in various grades at the school. KP pic.twitter.com/vAnHnpHCN8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
Community Safety MEC Alan Winde says school violence is a concern and his department will continue to work with the Education Department through the Safer Schools Programme.
“A big issue at the moment here is gangsterism and drugs. So, the message to all governing bodies is to make sure that you are requesting police to come in.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
More pastors open a case against 'resurrection' pastor Alph Lukau
-
No more private police escorts after Pastor Lukau motorcade video resurfaces
-
Mboro: My brother has brought Christianity into disrepute
-
Brighton, the man resurrected by Pastor Lukau, is now AWOL - employer
-
Mkhwebane names and shames those who've 'defied' her
-
Jiba, Mrwebi protected by Zuma - Freedom Under Law
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.