DCS ready to take over prison kitchen services from Bosasa

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) says it is ready to take over services in the 26 kitchens being serviced by controversial prisons contractor African Global Operations, previously known as Bosasa.
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha and National Commissioner Arthur Fraser on Wednesday briefed Parliament on Bosasa contracts and the implications for the department.
Fraser said that Bosasa’s state of readiness to continue providing services will lapse on 24 March and that the department was more than prepared to take over.
"And our readiness to take over kitchens, I can indicate, if you look at the report, that we can say confidently at this point all our kitchens are ready to be served and serviced by Correctional Services officials."
The portfolio committee emphasised the need to perform oversight as an important exercise so as to have assurance that indeed the department is ready to take over the 26 kitchens.
