CT teen to show off his soccer skills in Sweden

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Audio
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

CT teen to show off his soccer skills in Sweden

Duwayne Davids's aunt Chervonne Jacobs says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for his tour, however, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.

Duwayne Davids has been selected for a tour to Sweden to train and potentially be scouted. Picture: Supplied.
Duwayne Davids has been selected for a tour to Sweden to train and potentially be scouted. Picture: Supplied.
23 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A young Steenberg boy’s dreams of becoming an international football star could become a reality when he heads to Sweden this year.

Duwayne Davids has been a Western Province soccer star and athlete since the age of 10.

The 17-year-old has been selected for a tour to Sweden to train and potentially be scouted.

His aunt, Chervonne Jacobs, says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for Davids’ tour. However, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.

“We sell curry bunnies, boerewors rolls and chips. We thank everybody for their support. Previously, we had karaoke when he went to Durban, and we’re busy organising another one for the beginning of April.”

Jacobs says her 79-year-old grandmother raised Duwayne since he was a six-month-old baby.

“My granny raised him and we all come from different backgrounds, but you can achieve anything. The discipline our granny had, she instilled in him. There’s so much opportunity, one does not have to be involved in gangsterism or doing the wrong things.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA