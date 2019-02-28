CT teen to show off his soccer skills in Sweden

Duwayne Davids's aunt Chervonne Jacobs says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for his tour, however, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.

CAPE TOWN - A young Steenberg boy’s dreams of becoming an international football star could become a reality when he heads to Sweden this year.

Duwayne Davids has been a Western Province soccer star and athlete since the age of 10.

The 17-year-old has been selected for a tour to Sweden to train and potentially be scouted.

His aunt, Chervonne Jacobs, says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for Davids’ tour. However, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.

“We sell curry bunnies, boerewors rolls and chips. We thank everybody for their support. Previously, we had karaoke when he went to Durban, and we’re busy organising another one for the beginning of April.”

Jacobs says her 79-year-old grandmother raised Duwayne since he was a six-month-old baby.

“My granny raised him and we all come from different backgrounds, but you can achieve anything. The discipline our granny had, she instilled in him. There’s so much opportunity, one does not have to be involved in gangsterism or doing the wrong things.”