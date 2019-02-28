CT teen to show off his soccer skills in Sweden
Duwayne Davids's aunt Chervonne Jacobs says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for his tour, however, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.
CAPE TOWN - A young Steenberg boy’s dreams of becoming an international football star could become a reality when he heads to Sweden this year.
Duwayne Davids has been a Western Province soccer star and athlete since the age of 10.
The 17-year-old has been selected for a tour to Sweden to train and potentially be scouted.
His aunt, Chervonne Jacobs, says the family is working hard to raise R25,000 for Davids’ tour. However, this excludes the cost of flights, visas and insurance.
“We sell curry bunnies, boerewors rolls and chips. We thank everybody for their support. Previously, we had karaoke when he went to Durban, and we’re busy organising another one for the beginning of April.”
Jacobs says her 79-year-old grandmother raised Duwayne since he was a six-month-old baby.
“My granny raised him and we all come from different backgrounds, but you can achieve anything. The discipline our granny had, she instilled in him. There’s so much opportunity, one does not have to be involved in gangsterism or doing the wrong things.”
Popular in Sport
-
MPs unite behind Caster Semenya
-
Nadal blasts Kyrgios for ‘lack of respect’ after Acapulco defeat
-
IAAF hits back at Semenya to be classed as 'biological male' reports
-
Stormers make three changes for Sharks Super Rugby clash
-
World Rugby met with resistance over World League shake-up
-
On The Couch: Hayley Preen speaks about being a top multi-sport athlete
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.