CT taxi drivers express mixed feelings over newly refurbished rank
Some of the improvements on the taxi rank include new signage clearly marking taxi routes, smoother pothole-free roads, better lighting and toilets.
CAPE TOWN - Many Cape Town taxi drivers are sceptical upgrades at the station deck will alleviate the daily peak-hour congestion.
The City of Cape Town has spent R2 million on the refurbishment project.
Several taxi drivers have told Eyewitness News to “come back when it’s peak time” to truly see the chaos they still must endure along with commuters.
“Rather come from 6 am to 8 am on Friday morning, so you can see.”
#StationDeck Another driver on the Wynberg line says these concrete barriers are making it challenging to turn into this one lane. MM pic.twitter.com/dXhR1gZSOc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
A boom gate system is being introduced for drivers to use tags to get into and out of the area. For now, it’s being operated manually.
Drivers like Ayanda Ntaka say while they’re happy with the upgrades, they doubt it’ll alleviate traffic congestion.
“We noticed the problem when its peak hour. There’s a lot of traffic jam. When you come in, you struggle to come in because vans are queuing outside and even when you go out it’s the same problem. I don’t know if there are more taxis.”
Refurbishment of the Cape Town #StationDeck is complete. Some of the improvements include new signage, fixing of potholes, spruced up toilets & a boom gate system that is expected to help with taxi flow on the deck. MM pic.twitter.com/wIZMJyeuBh— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
