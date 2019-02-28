Popular Topics
CT taxi drivers express mixed feelings over newly refurbished rank

Some of the improvements on the taxi rank include new signage clearly marking taxi routes, smoother pothole-free roads, better lighting and toilets.

A view of the newly-refurbished station deck in Cape Town. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN.
18 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Many Cape Town taxi drivers are sceptical upgrades at the station deck will alleviate the daily peak-hour congestion.

The City of Cape Town has spent R2 million on the refurbishment project.

Some of the improvements on the taxi rank include new signage clearly marking taxi routes, smoother pothole-free roads, better lighting and toilets.

Several taxi drivers have told Eyewitness News to “come back when it’s peak time” to truly see the chaos they still must endure along with commuters.

“Rather come from 6 am to 8 am on Friday morning, so you can see.”

A boom gate system is being introduced for drivers to use tags to get into and out of the area. For now, it’s being operated manually.

Drivers like Ayanda Ntaka say while they’re happy with the upgrades, they doubt it’ll alleviate traffic congestion.

“We noticed the problem when its peak hour. There’s a lot of traffic jam. When you come in, you struggle to come in because vans are queuing outside and even when you go out it’s the same problem. I don’t know if there are more taxis.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

