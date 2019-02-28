Zim comedians fined for wearing police uniform in skit
The actors, from comedy and current affairs group Bustop TV, were picked up by police earlier this week in what was seen by critics as an attack on free speech.
HARARE - The police in Zimbabwe have justified fining two popular comedians for appearing on set dressed up as police officers.
Zimbabwe police spokesperson Charity Charamba says official permission has to be obtained before actors can dress up as police officers.
The actors, Samantha ‘Gonyeti’ Kureya and Sharon ‘Maggie’ Chideu, were fined $20 each on Tuesday on charges of criminal nuisance, stemming from a humorous skit in which they play police officers abusing two prisoners.
The video was made three years ago but resurfaced on social media in the wake of January’s security crackdown.
The authorities have also launched a search for civilians found with army uniforms.
Last week, former editor Edmund Kudzayi was arrested at a roadblock for simply having an umbrella in camouflage colours.
WATCH: Order & Law: Special Unit
