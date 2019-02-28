Popular Topics
Casac suggests amending Constitution to give NPA greater independence

The organisation made its submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Wednesday, where it was called to assist the inquiry to answer the question of what makes a prosecutor fit and proper.

A screengrab of Casac’s Lawson Naidoo making submissions at the Mokgoro Inquiry on 27 February 2019.
28 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has suggested that a section of the Constitution may have to be amended in order to ensure greater independence and protection from political meddling for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The organisation made its submission at the Mokgoro Inquiry on Wednesday, where it was called to assist the inquiry to answer the question of what makes a prosecutor fit and proper.

Retired Justice Yvonne Mokgoro is investigating advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi’s fitness to hold office.

Casac’s Lawson Naidoo referred the inquiry to Section 179(6) of the Constitution.

"It says very glibly that the Minister of Justice has final responsibility over the prosecuting authority."

He says that section is open to different interpretations.

"And I think it is that constitutional provision that in South Africa has the potential to exacerbate the tension, in particular, between the executive and the prosecuting authority."

Rights group Freedom Under Law is scheduled to make its submission on Thursday.

